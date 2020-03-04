LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas woman who lost her sister to the coronavirus is now trying to advocate the seriousness of COVID-19.

Latia Wright wants to use her voice to share her sister's story because she wouldn't want anyone to go through the pain her family is experiencing right now.

When THV11 spoke with Latia, she said she's screamed and she's cried after the heartbreaking loss of her sister Tanisha Cotton.

When did Tanisha start showing symptoms?

Latia's sister went into the hospital this past Tuesday, but prior to that she was sick for about a week. She felt like she had a common cold and maybe even just allergies.

"She was still going to work every single day and still getting out, doing things," Latia said. "But probably that Friday was her last day at work. They told her everybody would have to start working from home."

The following Sunday night, Tanisha spent the night at her mother's house, and that Monday morning she logged into her computer just like she normally would at work.

"My mother noticed that during her lunch break, instead of eating or something, she just wanted to lay down," Latia said. "She kept telling my mom, 'I'm just kinda tired.'"

On that Tuesday, Tanisha went back home, checked her temperature and at it was 102 degrees.

"I received a call from my mom," Latia said, "stating that my sister was having difficulty making it from one room to the next."

Latia told Tanisha to need to pack up some things and have their mom take her to the emergency room.

In that moment, Latia was certain Tanisha had COVID-19.

"I went inside of the ER with her," Latia said. "They did a CT scan. They were looking for a pulmonary embolism. Pretty much a blood clot in the lungs. That came back negative. They swabbed her for the flu. That came back negative. They swabbed her for strep, that came back negative. They did a chest x-ray, that showed she was pretty much whited out. That's meaning her lungs were full of fluid."

Taniasha then called Latia and told her the doctors were going to have to possibly put her on a ventilator.

"That was the last time I spoke with my sister," Latia said. "That was the last time I saw my sister. That was our last words; Me trying to give her some comfort."

Latia is telling people to take COVID-19 seriously.

"This virus has no discrimination," Latia said. "My sister was 42-years old with no underlying health issues. It took away my sister. It took away my friend. It took away quite a bit from me."

