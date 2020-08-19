Six positive COVID-19 cases at UA Rich Mountain confirmed

A university official says all six students are in isolation and there are 11 students quarantined due to potential exposure.

MENA, Ark. — According to the University of Arkansas at Rich Mountain, six students are confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19.

The university says they have a team in constant communications with those impacted by the virus.

Meals are delivered to the students, as well as medication, snacks, coloring books, and laundry service. The university says the emotional and physical well-being of their students are the highest priority.