Arkansas reports rise in COVID hospitalizations, 55 deaths from virus

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Although Arkansas saw a lower amount of new cases on Christmas weekend, the state is expected to see an increase in new cases and hospitalizations in the coming weeks after the holidays.
Since the beginning of December, the state has reported nearly 1,000 deaths due to the coronavirus.
Key facts to know:
- 181,178 confirmed cases
- 35,350 probable cases
- 15,636 active confirmed cases
- 5,468 active probable cases
- 3,005 confirmed deaths
- 532 probable deaths
- 1,155 hospitalizations
- 201 on ventilators
- 162,787 confirmed recoveries
- 29,347 probable recoveries
Monday, Dec. 28
The Arkansas Department of Health reported a steep rise in people hospitalized for COVID-19 in the state, with 62 more Arkansas in the hospital with the virus than there was yesterday.
The ADH also reported 55 more deaths from the virus and 1,651 total positive cases in 24 hours.