Arkansas reports rise in COVID hospitalizations, 55 deaths from virus

Since the beginning of December, Arkansas has reported nearly 1,000 deaths due to COVID-19.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Although Arkansas saw a lower amount of new cases on Christmas weekend, the state is expected to see an increase in new cases and hospitalizations in the coming weeks after the holidays.

Since the beginning of December, the state has reported nearly 1,000 deaths due to the coronavirus.

Key facts to know:

181,178 confirmed cases

35,350 probable cases

15,636 active confirmed cases

5,468 active probable cases

3,005 confirmed deaths

532 probable deaths

1,155 hospitalizations

201 on ventilators

162,787 confirmed recoveries

29,347 probable recoveries

Monday, Dec. 28

The Arkansas Department of Health reported a steep rise in people hospitalized for COVID-19 in the state, with 62 more Arkansas in the hospital with the virus than there was yesterday.