Arkansas reports 3,800 total deaths from COVID-19

There have been over 1,200 deaths in Arkansas due to COVID-19 since December 1, 2020.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — On the first day of 2021, the state reported a record of 4,304 new cases in a single day. Exactly 3,800 people have died due to the virus in the state.

"We are certainly in the surge after Christmas travel and gatherings," Gov. Hutchinson said. "As we enter this new year, our first resolution should be to follow guidelines. We all must do our part.

The state also continues to see record-high hospitalizations.

Key facts to know:

193,655 confirmed cases

41,126 probable cases

16,459 active confirmed cases

6,598 active probable cases

3,178 confirmed deaths

622 probable deaths

1,296 hospitalizations

212 on ventilators

173,995 confirmed recoveries

33,903 probable recoveries

Monday, January 4

The Arkansas Department of Health has reported 1,306 new cases; 1,296 hospitalized, which is up 62 from Sunday; 212 on ventilators, which is up 18 from Sunday; deaths added today, 51, for a total of 3,800.