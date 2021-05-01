Arkansas reports 3,800 total deaths from COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — On the first day of 2021, the state reported a record of 4,304 new cases in a single day. Exactly 3,800 people have died due to the virus in the state.
"We are certainly in the surge after Christmas travel and gatherings," Gov. Hutchinson said. "As we enter this new year, our first resolution should be to follow guidelines. We all must do our part.
The state also continues to see record-high hospitalizations.
Key facts to know:
- 193,655 confirmed cases
- 41,126 probable cases
- 16,459 active confirmed cases
- 6,598 active probable cases
- 3,178 confirmed deaths
- 622 probable deaths
- 1,296 hospitalizations
- 212 on ventilators
- 173,995 confirmed recoveries
- 33,903 probable recoveries
Monday, January 4
The Arkansas Department of Health has reported 1,306 new cases; 1,296 hospitalized, which is up 62 from Sunday; 212 on ventilators, which is up 18 from Sunday; deaths added today, 51, for a total of 3,800.
The Health Department reported that the top counties for new cases are Pulaski, 206; Washington, 151; Benton, 117; Faulkner, 96; and Sebastian, 61.