COVID-19 vaccine clinic offers free school supplies, chance to win new Xbox

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Little Rock will be offering free school supplies to those who get the shot.

The first shot of the Pfizer vaccine will be given Saturday, July 31 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. The second dose will be given Saturday, August 21, 2021 within the same time frame.

The clinic will be held at the Whetstone Boys and Girls Club at 46 Harrow Drive (Wakefield) in Little Rock.

Anyone aged 12 and up are eligible for the vaccine.

Those who get the vaccine will also be eligible to win one of three new Xbox consoles. The Xbox giveaways will happen between age groups 12-15, 16-18, and 19+.