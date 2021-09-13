COVID-19 vaccine for children could be here by October





Medical experts said early diagnosis is crucial, and better yet, prevention. "What we're really trying to do with these vaccines, is to prevent serious illness and severe hospitalizations and ultimately death.”



The side effects are expected to be similar Dr. Smith said. "For the younger children should be very much the same as what we see in older children and adults."



Knox County parent Eric Moore said his 13-year-old son got the shot as soon as it became available to him. "It was quick, painless, you know they didn't really have symptoms. For me getting vaccinated, I had a sore arm a couple day. They didn't really even seem to have that," he said.



He said he also found evidence his son was exposed to the virus. "That's been a really important indicator that both it was safe and effective for him. Where other people were getting it, he's managed to evade it," Moore said.



While the kid’s vaccine is the same as the adult shot, the dose would be lower. The FDA has made it clear parents need to wait for the formal authorization.