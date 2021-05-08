Here's where you can get a COVID-19 vaccine in central Arkansas this weekend

If you're looking for a location to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, here's all you need to know about clinics in your area.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As the delta variant continues to surge throughout Arkansas, more clinics are being scheduled in central Arkansas.

Baptist Health has scheduled drive-up COVID-19 clinics in Little Rock. Those interested can receive the first doses of the Pfizer vaccines at 10117 Kanis Road on the following dates in August:

Tuesday, August 10, from 3 to 6 p.m.

Thursday, August 12, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, August 16, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

If you're unable to make it to this clinic, here are other places/events offering the vaccine:

Other places/events offering the vaccine: Baptist Health Community Outreach will provide the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Park Plaza Mall in Little Rock, Sunday, August 15, 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.,

For more information, call 501-202-1540. E. Leigh's Contemporary Boutique Back to School Pfizer Vaccine Clinic Friday, August 6 2:30-4:30 p.m. 2911 Kavanagh Blvd, Little Rock, Ark. Baptist Health Urgent Care Locations To Offer Free Moderna COVID-19 Vaccinations Jacksonville High School Free COVID-19 Pfizer Vaccination Clinic Tuesday, August 10, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Maker's Classroom Junior League of Little Rock will host a community COVID vaccine drive-thru clinic Saturday, August 7th from 9am to 12pm at the JLLR building in downtown Little Rock at 401 Scott St. COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic to be Held at Pine Bluff Convention Center August 14, 2021 from 9 am to 3 pm. Pine Bluff Convention Center at 1 Convention Center Drive, Pine Bluff, AR 71601 Jefferson Comprehensive Care System Inc (JCCSI) will be offering a free COVID19 vaccination clinic Saturday, August 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., JCCSI Pine Bluff Clinic, 1101 Tennessee St. in Pine Bluff.

