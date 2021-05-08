Here's where you can get a COVID-19 vaccine in central Arkansas this weekend

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As the delta variant continues to surge throughout Arkansas, more clinics are being scheduled in central Arkansas.
Baptist Health has scheduled drive-up COVID-19 clinics in Little Rock. Those interested can receive the first doses of the Pfizer vaccines at 10117 Kanis Road on the following dates in August:
- Tuesday, August 10, from 3 to 6 p.m.
- Thursday, August 12, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Monday, August 16, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
If you're unable to make it to this clinic, here are other places/events offering the vaccine:
- Baptist Health Community Outreach will provide the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
- Park Plaza Mall in Little Rock, Sunday, August 15, 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.,
For more information, call 501-202-1540.
- E. Leigh's Contemporary Boutique Back to School Pfizer Vaccine Clinic
- Friday, August 6 2:30-4:30 p.m. 2911 Kavanagh Blvd, Little Rock, Ark.
- Baptist Health Urgent Care Locations To Offer Free Moderna COVID-19 Vaccinations
- Jacksonville High School Free COVID-19 Pfizer Vaccination Clinic
- Tuesday, August 10, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Maker's Classroom
- Junior League of Little Rock will host a community COVID vaccine drive-thru clinic
- Saturday, August 7th from 9am to 12pm at the JLLR building in downtown Little Rock at 401 Scott St.
- COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic to be Held at Pine Bluff Convention Center
- August 14, 2021 from 9 am to 3 pm. Pine Bluff Convention Center at 1 Convention Center Drive, Pine Bluff, AR 71601
- Jefferson Comprehensive Care System Inc (JCCSI) will be offering a free COVID19 vaccination clinic
- Saturday, August 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., JCCSI Pine Bluff Clinic, 1101 Tennessee St. in Pine Bluff.
Yesterday Arkansas reported 2,838 new COVID-19 cases and 1,232 hospitalizations.