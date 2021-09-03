x
Coronavirus

COVID-19 vaccines available on March 12 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center

A vaccine clinic will be held Friday, March 12 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — With the expansion of Phase 1-B and the governor's hope to have those people vaccinated by the end of the month, more clinics are opening up.

The clinic is for people who are 65 years or older and those who need the first dose.

To get the vaccine, you have to schedule an appointment. If you would like to make an appointment or sign up to volunteer, click here.

Volunteers are also needed, including those with medical backgrounds.

