Arkansas rolling out COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 5-11

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — The COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11 has now been approved, and it's rolling out in Arkansas. Some parents have voiced their concerns on social media saying the vaccine isn't as available as they wish it could be.

That's not stopping parents like Dr. Jessica Snowden from being excited about it.

"I can tell you as a mom and a pediatrician, it feels very much like Christmas Eve," she said. "It's just really exciting to know that as soon as we have the availability to do so, we're going to be able to protect lots and lots of kids."

That's the goal, but it's not fully the case just yet. While vaccines are still being shipped out, some locations for the shot haven't gotten theirs just yet.

Dr. Snowden is a mom, but she also works at Arkansas Children's Hospital – they're still waiting on doses.

"It just feels very anxious here in the first day or two while we're waiting to figure out where the first opportunity is going to be to be able to get vaccinated," Dr. Snowden said.

So when can parents expect a shot to be available for their child? We asked Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the Arkansas Department of Health when those shots could be expected.

"My understanding is they're getting them later in this week," she said. "Some of them won't be getting their doses until Saturday."

Some already have doses to give, but not everybody. ADH runs 75 LHUs, or Local Health Units.

As of Wednesday afternoon, roughly 38 of the 75 LHUs have shots available.

But Dr. Dillaha says patience will be key for parents looking for a dose.

"If they can 'til next week, that will be helpful," she said. "We will be getting the vaccine out as soon as we can."

Arkansas has roughly 271,000 kids aged 5 to 11, according to Dr. Dillaha.

With around 100,000 doses on the way, it's a chance for parents, like Dr. Snowden, to feel some sense of normalcy again.