COVID hospitalizations in Arkansas continue to decline, 14 more deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Last week, Gov. Hutchinson extended the public health emergency until March 31. This included important executive orders: Telehealth, business protection, remote learning, etc.
On Monday, March 8, Gov. Hutchinson extended the eligibility for Arkansans to receive the vaccine by nearly 400,000 people.
Based upon the progress and stats, the mask mandate will continue but end on March 31 if certain progress is maintained.
Key facts to know:
- 256,077 confirmed cases
- 69,306 probable cases
- 2,516 active confirmed cases
- 945 active probable cases
- 4,321 confirmed deaths
- 1,036 probable deaths
- 317 hospitalizations
- 71 on ventilators
- 249,229 confirmed recoveries
- 67,315 probable recoveries
- 757,051 vaccine doses given
Tuesday, March 9
The Arkansas Department of Health reported 432 new COVID-19 cases in the state along with 14 more deaths.
The amount of people hospitalized due to the virus has decreased to 317.
“We continue to see a decrease in active cases and hospitalizations compared to last week. Also, an additional 104,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered since last Tuesday. Our continued mitigation efforts, including vaccination, masking, and social distancing, will get us closer to the end of this pandemic.” Gov. Hutchinson said on Tuesday.