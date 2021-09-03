COVID hospitalizations in Arkansas continue to decline, 14 more deaths

On Monday, March 8, Gov. Hutchinson extended the eligibility for Arkansans to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by nearly 400,000 people.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Last week, Gov. Hutchinson extended the public health emergency until March 31. This included important executive orders: Telehealth, business protection, remote learning, etc.

Based upon the progress and stats, the mask mandate will continue but end on March 31 if certain progress is maintained.

Key facts to know:

256,077 confirmed cases

69,306 probable cases

2,516 active confirmed cases

945 active probable cases

4,321 confirmed deaths

1,036 probable deaths

317 hospitalizations

71 on ventilators

249,229 confirmed recoveries

67,315 probable recoveries

757,051 vaccine doses given

Tuesday, March 9

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 432 new COVID-19 cases in the state along with 14 more deaths.

The amount of people hospitalized due to the virus has decreased to 317.