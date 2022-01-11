Arkansas sees another record of nearly 13,000 new COVID cases in a single day

On Thursday, Jan. 13, Arkansas reported 12,990 new COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Thursday, Jan. 13, Arkansas reported 12,990 new COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths.

A total of 9,390 people have died in Arkansas due to the virus and more than 1.5 million have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

Since January 1, Arkansas has seen roughly 79,000 new cases reported.

Key facts to know:

Total cases: 653,789 (+12,990)

Active cases: 79,346 (+8,212)

Total deaths: 9,390 (+18)

Hospitalized: 1,251 (+66)

On ventilators: 170 (+3)

Fully vaccinated: 1,521,763 (+1,504)

"Today we saw a record in testing and a record number of new cases," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said on Thursday. "At-home tests are being distributed around the state as they are received, and they’re in high demand. We are expecting additional supplies based upon the state’s purchase of at-home tests."

Around 60% of the active COVID cases are people who have not been vaccinated against the virus. According to the latest data, only 2% of ICU beds are available in the state.

So far, 53.5% of the population 5 and up has been fully vaccinated.

The state received around 211,000 at-home rapid tests on Monday. Arkansas has requested 1.5 million of the at-home tests.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson also noted that 10,808 new doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given out on Saturday.