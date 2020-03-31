LITTLE ROCK, Ark — In a press conference on March 31, Governor Hutchinson announced one more Arkansan has died due to COVID-19. This makes eight total deaths in the state.

90-year-old William Barton, a member of the Greers Ferry Assembly of God, a church that endured a large number of positive cases in Cleburne County was among the first COVID-19 deaths in Arkansas.

Pulaski County Chief Deputy Coroner Julie Voegele confirmed the second death as 59-year-old Brian Dill of Sherwood.

Voegele confirmed the third death was a 73-year-old man from Cleburne County.

Voegele confirmed that one of the two news deaths announced on Saturday was 80-year old Franklin Ross, of Morrilton. He died overnight at St. Vincent. He had a history of stroke and high blood pressure.

The other deaths have not yet been identified. At least one of the people who died had underlying health issues.

Of the 523 confirmed positive case in Arkansas, 44 have diabetes, 39 have heart disease, 23 have chronic lung disease, 12 have chronic kidney disease, and 16 have immunitive compromising conditions.

"What we are seeing is the calm before the storm, although many don't see it that way," Hutchinson said, "but we are on the lower end of the slope before it goes up."

More on this story as it develops.

Key facts to know:

523 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

6,028 total tests

5,520 negative test results

8 reported deaths

32 recoveries

All public schools are closed until April 17

