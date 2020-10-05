PINE BLUFF, Ark. — According to The Arkansas Department of Corrections, an inmate died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center while being treated for COVID-19 symptoms.

The Arkansas Department of Corrections spokesperson, Soloman Graves, said the inmate had pre-existing conditions that made them more susceptible to the coronavirus.

The inmate's name has not been released. They were serving a sentence for manslaughter at the Cummins Unit.

There have been a total of five inmate deaths related to COVID-19.

This story will be updated as information is released.

