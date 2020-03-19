LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After feeling ill, Cyndi Allen, who is also diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, decided to get tested for COVID-19.

“My lungs were really tight, heavy, running fever. Been coughing a lot,” she said.

After calling several phone numbers, Cyndi went to UAMS to be tested for COVID-19.

“You do see a doctor there. He takes some information. If they tag your information, you pull into a parking spot. Once they have room in the emergency area, you go see someone else in hazmat gear and they do the swabs there,” she explained.

Allen was immediately sent home and told to wait for her results.

“You’re waiting and wondering in that 3-5 days, do I have it, do I not have it, do I have something else where I need to see a doctor.”

Wednesday night, the results came back.

"I was negative for flu, but was presumptive positive for the COVID," she said.

She’s now in quarantine at home along with her husband, son, and son’s girlfriend.

But, she insists they’re in good spirits despite cabin fever.

“If you hear screaming all the way down there, it might be from this house,” she joked.

In two weeks, Cyndi will be re-tested where she’ll need to have two negative tests to be cleared, where she hopes by then, there will be clearer guidelines on testing to ease the process.

“It just seems like there is a lot of misinformation. Go here, do this and you’re being bounced from area to area,” she said.

