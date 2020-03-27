NEW ORLEANS — Health officials say 41 percent of people who have died from the new coronavirus disease in Louisiana also had diabetes.

The Louisiana Department of Health released new data Friday listing the underlying conditions among COVID-19 related deaths. Because of the "significant" increase in deaths since Thursday, the information below reflects underlying conditions related to deaths since March 26. Those conditions include:

Diabetes: 41%

Chronic Kidney Disease: 31%

Obesity: 28%

Cardiac: 23%

Pulmonary: 18%

Neurological: 5%

Immunocompromised: 4%

Chronic Liver Disease: 1%

Five percent of people who have died in Louisiana had no underlying health conditions.

Louisiana reported an additional 441 cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the state's total number of cases since March 9 to 2,746. In total, 119 people have died in Louisiana since the outbreak began, including 36 since Thursday.

773 people have been hospitalized in the state due to the virus, of those 270 require ventilation.

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: House passes stimulus package; 4th congressman tests positive for COVID-19

RELATED: Track COVID-19: Louisiana Coronavirus Outbreak Map

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.