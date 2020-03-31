Due to the high risk of contracting COVID-19, dentists across the country have closed their doors—sending more and more patients to the emergency room.
Doctors and other health officials on the front lines handling the COVID-19 pandemic are asking the public to avoid the emergency room at all costs, for a few reasons.
Hospitals are inundated treating and testing those who have been or might be infected with the illness, so non-essential visits can expose the healthcare workers, you or the hospital patients to COVID-19.
Not to mention, medical experts say they don't even have the tools and resources to do dental work, they only have the ability to prescribe pain-killers and antibiotics.
But that doesn't mean there aren't resources.
If you're in need of emergency dental assistance, you can contact Monarch Dental offices who have a limited number of locations to manage visits at one of the phone numbers below:
- 1-888-274-4486
- 1-800-666-2724
- 1-800-867-6453
Key facts to know about coronavirus in Arkansas:
- 523 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
- 6,482 total tests
- 5,959 negative test results
- 8 reported deaths
- 35 recoveries
- All public schools are closed until April 17