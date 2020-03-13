LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences is offering several options, including a drive-thru triage, for those who believe they may have symptoms of the coronavirus.

They are offering an online screening on UAMSHealth.com/healthnow. Once on the site, you'll click "Start your visit now." This is available 24 hours a day and is free of charge. It's accessible through smart phone, tablet, or computer.

There is also a running hotline available 24/7. The number for that hotline is 1-800-632-4502.

The drive-thru triage is on the main campus of UAMS at the corner of Shuffield and Jack Stephens Drive in Little Rock. It will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

RELATED: Real-time updates: 9 total presumptive positive COVID-19 cases in Arkansas

RELATED: UAMS now offering online COVID-19 screening tests

RELATED: UAMS cancels classes, sends students home