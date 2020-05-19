ARKANSAS, USA — In an afternoon press conference on May 19, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced every nursing home resident and staff member in Arkansas will be tested for COVID-19.

The tests will begin June 1.

The governor said this will result in approximately 40,000 to 50,000 new tests in June. These are additional to the already routine testing. He believes a rapid and aggressive response for testing is the best way to reduce the spread and save lives.

"This additional testing will better protect our nursing home residents. It will protect our staff," Gov. Hutchinson said. "It'll give confidence to our staff, our residents, that we're doing everything we can to make sure that there is no spread and contagion in these facilities."

Key facts to know:

4,923 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

87,614 total tests

82,801 negative test results

102 reported deaths

3,739 recoveries

