Here's where to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Arkansas

As the delta variant has begun to cause COVID-19 to resurge throughout Arkansas, one message is clear from health, political, and community leaders: Get the vaccine.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As the delta variant has caused COVID-19 to resurge throughout Arkansas, one message is clear from health, political, and community leaders: Get the vaccine if you haven't already.

According to Gov. Asa Hutchinson, data from the Arkansas Department of Health states that 98.3% of those hospitalized since January were not vaccinated.

The vaccine is widely available in Arkansas and everyone over the age of 12 is eligible.

The COVID-19 vaccine is completely free to anyone, even if you don't have healthcare.

Grocery stores like Walmart and Kroger offer the vaccine. You can schedule an appointment today. To see if you can get the shot the same day, call ahead.

Pharmacies also offer the vaccine, even in rural areas. For a full list of locations offering the vaccine, click here to go to the ADH website with a map.

Vaccine clinics are taking place at churches, community events, and festivals. For a list of community vaccination clinics, click here.

Call the ADH vaccine clinic call center at 1-800-985-6030 for more information.

Common myths about the COVID-19 vaccine:

"Someone said they did not need the vaccine since they already had COVID is that true?"

Our sources, the CDC and FDA, both say this is false. Even if you've had COVID-19 they still recommend getting fully vaccinated.

"Should heart patients get the vaccine since it seems to lead to fluid around the heart issues?"

We turned to the CDC as our source, which did publish a report back in May about a handful of reported cases of myocarditis—or inflammation of the heart—in young people who got the vaccine.

But, the CDC actually included people with heart problems in the first groups they recommended to get vaccinated early on.

"If I have an allergic reaction to influenza and pneumonia vaccines should I take the COVID-19 vaccine?"

The CDC says if you have a history of reacting to vaccines, talk with your doctor first. Each of the three current vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson) has different ingredients, and one of them may work for you.