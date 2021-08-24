Express Rx one of 1st pharmacies to provide monoclonal antibody injections in Arkansas

The four-dose treatment is designed to prevent or mitigate the effects of the virus and protect against severe illness and hospitalizations.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to Express Rx in Little Rock, it is one of the only pharmacies in the state to offer COVID-19 monoclonal antibody by injection.

The pharmacy is currently giving out shots to COVID-19 positive or exposed individuals at 30 locations across eight states, including 11 stores in Arkansas.

“Across Arkansas, particularly in rural communities, medical facilities are overwhelmed by COVID-19 cases,” said Galen Perkins, CEO of Express Rx. “By providing these injections, we can help our state’s residents safely fight the virus and, hopefully, stay out of the hospital.”

In late July, the FDA approved pharmacies to provide the treatment through injections.