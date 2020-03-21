The Federal Aviation Administration temporarily halted flights to New York City-area airports because of coronavirus-related staffing issues at a regional air-traffic control center.

In an alert posted online, the agency advised air traffic controllers to "stop all departures" to Kennedy, LaGuardia, Newark and other airports in the region.

The directive also affected Philadelphia International Airport.

Aviation journalist Jon Ostrower reported that Saturday afternoon only White Plains Airport was ground stopped after the FAA lifted the brief virus-related suspension of flights.

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: White House task force provides updates on US response