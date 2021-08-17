Fayetteville to offer $100 vaccine incentives to residents and local business employees

The council's plan is to offer $100 each to the next 4,000 residents and employees of local businesses who get vaccinated on or after August 17.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — After a week of record-high COVID-19 hospitalizations in Arkansas and the delta variant raging on, the Fayetteville City Council met on Tuesday, Aug. 17 to discuss and vote on using COVID-19 funds.

The council voted unanimously to use the COVID-19 funds to pay Fayetteville residents and employees of businesses in the Fayetteville area who get the COVID vaccine.

“With federal COVID-19 relief funds in the amount of $400,000 to establish vaccine incentives awards," said Fayetteville City Attorney Kit Williams.

“They save lives... not just the 4,000 you vaccinate but all the people that don’t get COVID because they were vaccinated," said Fayetteville City Council Member Sloan Scroggins. “I assume that if we were to actually vaccinate another 4,000 people it would save the city hospitals...the U of A a way, way more than $400,000.”

However, some city council members raised concerns about the amount of funds allocated to the program.

"Monetary awards have not been that successful nationally and I believe with city staff," said City Council Member Teresa Turk. She asked the council to lower the amount of the funding allocated to the incentive program to be $200,000, explaining she doesn't want the money to go to waste.

“However, all those programs that I’ve learned about so far only have an incentive at a $50 level which frankly just isn’t enough," said Matter Petty who proposed the incentives.

“This is a resolution so it’s effective immediately," said Fayetteville City Mayor Lioneld Jordan