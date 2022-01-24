Federal vaccine mandate could come to state run health sites like UAMS

Now, state-funded health centers like UAMS are working with lawmakers to figure out which rules they're going to follow.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Earlier this month, the U.S. Supreme Court approved a federal vaccine mandate for any health worker who cares for Medicaid or Medicare patients.

But that contradicts state regulations on vaccination requirements.

According to Act 977 that went into effect this year, state-owned or state-controlled facility from mandating COVID-19 vaccinations.

Now, state-funded health centers like UAMS are working with lawmakers to figure out which rules they're going to follow.

So while some patients don't care about their doctor's vaccination status, and a few even preferred them not to have the shot, others, like local mom Taylor Gaither told THV11 that they want that extra layer of protection.

"It is to me, only because I have a one-year-old son, who can't get vaccinated," Gaither said.

As parents like Taylor hope to avoid sometimes uncomfortable conversations... "I really feel like some people think it's like a personal issue. Like don't ask don't tell kind of thing. So I don't ask, I just kind of hope that they are," she said.

The Supreme Court ruling could answer that question, by making all Medicaid and Medicare-funded health providers get the shot.

But for providers that also take state funding, like UAMS, a vaccine mandate could actually break that Arkansas law.

UAMS shared in a statement that "As a state institution, UAMS is prohibited by state law from requiring that employees be vaccinated. We will be meeting with the Arkansas Legislative Council to discuss the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) vaccine mandate."

Representative Jeff Wardlaw (R-8), a Co-Chair of the Legislative Council shared, "They're asking for the state to exempt them from the state law that says you cannot implement a mandate."

This puts UAMS in a bind. Risking the loss of staff who don't want the shot or on the other hand, losing over $600 million a year in Medicaid and Medicare funding.

And committee members are just as torn in their enforcement of the federal ruling.

"I am not for a mandate on the vaccine. But our hands are tied by our federal government when it comes to funding for these programs. And these are vital programs for the state of Arkansas," Representative Wardlaw said.

But despite individual feelings on vaccination, one big question remains: "Do those entities follow federal law or do they follow our state law first? And I think you're going to find they're going to follow federal law first," Representative Wardlaw said.