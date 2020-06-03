FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky officials have confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in the state.

Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed the case was in Lexington, and the person is isolated in a medical facility. He did not release any other information about the person.

Beshear also declared a state of emergency, but said the threat to the general population is low. The state of emergency, Beshear said, is to ensure the state has the necessary resources needed to respond to coronavirus.

"We have been preparing and this was expected," Beshear said. "We urge Kentuckians not to panic, and to continue taking precautionary steps to protect their health and that of those around them."

According to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, 10 people in Kentucky had been tested for coronavirus and nine of the tests had come back negative.

Beshear said the Kentucky Poison Control number, 1-800-222-1222, will be used for coronavirus response calls. He recommended people protect their health by getting a flu shot, wash their hands and stay home when they are sick.

When asked if people should avoid any large events like basketball games, Beshear said people should not be fearful, though anyone who feels sick should stay home.

WHAS11's Doug Proffitt sat down with infectious disease specialist Dr. Paul Schulz of North Healthcare to answer some of your top questions about COVID-19.

Schulz said while people should be aware of the disease, he has not seen a need to cancel travel plans or events that are located in areas not listed on the CDC's risk list. The list currently includes China, Italy, Iran and South Korea.

"There should be concern, but definitely not panic," Schulz said.

He also explained how COVID-19 differs from other strains, and why people are considered "self-monitoring." You can hear all of his answers right here:

