First COVID-19 vaccine shipment arrives in Arkansas

The state of Arkansas received its first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — The nation's first COVID-19 vaccine began arriving in states Monday morning, Dec. 14, after the government gave the final go-ahead to the shots needed to end an outbreak that has killed nearly 300,000 Americans.

According to Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, at 8:10 a.m. Monday morning, the state of Arkansas received its first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine.

Gov. Hutchinson said he expects additional shipments to be received today, all for the health care workers.

