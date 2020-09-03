MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Early Sunday the Shelby County Health Department held a briefing to get people informed and keep them calm regarding the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Shelby County.

Local 24 News is focused on sharing facts not fear, so here's the new information from health officials.

The infected patient did not travel outside of the country, but instead drove out of state.

The person felt sick, got tested and the specimen was sent to Nashville for further testing.

Saturday those results came back showing the patient positive with COVID-19

The patient is being treated right now at Baptist Hospital Memphis and is doing well.

Doctors are using a specialized treatment called "negative airflow precaution."

That means the air is the patient's room is contained there and doesn't circulate to other parts of the hospital.

This process is commonly used to treat tuberculosis patients to protect others from getting infected.

We're not being told whether the patient is a man or woman, but we do know he or she is not elderly.

The Health Department is emphasizing risk to the general public in shelby county is low.

Health officials are tracking down people who may have come into contact with the patient.

Alisa Haushalter of the Shelby County Health Department explains how they are working to keep you safe.

"Our team, many of whom are here, but we have many who are on the 6th floor reaching out to all of those contacts determining if there are more contacts that we didn't have on the list and those individuals will be placed in quarantine based on the date of their last contact, so it's 14 days from the last contact with the person who was ill," said Haushalter.

The Health Department will send each of those contacts a letter asking them to stay home.

County officials will start checking in on them daily to see if they've developed symptoms.

If they test positive for coronavirus, they'll get treatment.

Again, county health officials say risk to the general public is low, but now is the time to prepare for the possibility of local community transmission of the coronavirus.