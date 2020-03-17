SEATTLE — A coronavirus outbreak led Washington Gov. Jay Inslee to ban gatherings of more than 50 people and temporarily shut down restaurants, bars, fitness studios, and other entertainment venues.

With health officials also encouraging people to practice "social distancing," many are looking for ways to keep themselves entertained without leaving the house.

Here are five fun things you can do from the comfort of your own home.

1. Fitness classes

Rocket CrossFit in Seattle closed its brick and mortar location, but is offering at-home workouts on its Facebook and Instagram pages so you can stay fit without hitting the gym.

2. Dance classes

DanceDaigre, which has several Seattle locations, moved all its classes online due to COVID-19. The studio offers classes for beginners and advanced students.

3. Music lessons

Now would be a good time to pick up a new instrument. Pangtience Studios in Seattle, which teaches piano, violin and viola, is moving to virtual music lessons online in response to coronavirus.

4. Visit a museum for free

Google Arts and Culture offers a free virtual tour of museums across the globe, including The British Museum in London, the Musée d'Orsay in Paris and the J. Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles.

5. Take a cooking class for free

Learn a new cooking skill on YouTube. Amber Kelley runs the "Cook with Amber" channel, which aims to help people get in the kitchen and have fun.

