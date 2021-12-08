Fort Smith School Board approves mask mandates for students, faculty, and staff

The school board met Monday, Aug. 9 to discuss the mask mandate within schools.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith school year will start off with a mask mandate for students, faculty and visitors. It will not require staff, students or visitors to wear masks during meals, outside, or other special circumstances.

On Monday (Aug.9) the Fort Smith School Board discussed whether or not to make wearing a mask indoors on-campus mandatory. By a 5 to 2 vote, the board decided that all students and visitors must wear a mask any time they are inside a school building.

On Thursday, the school board held a meeting for teachers and faculty to vote on whether they were going to be required to wear masks for the upcoming school year. The vote resulted in the mask mandate requirement for teachers to pass in 59 to 41 percent vote.

The board approved allowing Superintendent Terry Morawski to make exceptions using information and guidelines provided by the Center for Disease Control.

The board highly recommends those who are eligible to get vaccinated for the upcoming school year.

For more information about the Fort Smith Public Schools or its COVID-19 safety protocols, please visit their website.