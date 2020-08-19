Over 70% of Fountain Lake football coaching staff quarantined due to COVID-19 concerns

The school district also said a large number of the junior and senior high football team are in quarantine as well.

FOUNTAIN LAKE, Ark. — According to the Fountain Lake School District, over 70% of the football coaching staff in quarantined due to COVID-19 concerns.

Because of this, the 2020 First Security Bank Kickoff Classic Football games scheduled with the Hot Springs School District have been canceled.

The school says the games will resume in fall 2021 and that it was a difficult decision because the student athletes want to play.

A statement on the school's website reads, in part:

"Keeping the health and safety of our student athletes as our number one priority, we believe that with only a couple of practices available before the game, that almost a third of our team will not be ready to compete without the possibility of fatigue and subsequent injury."