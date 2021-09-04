Four mass COVID-19 clinics happening this weekend in central Arkansas

UAMS, Walmart and Saline County Community are conducting mass vaccination clinics in the central Arkansas area.

Vaccinations will be available to those who meet the current phase of vaccine eligibility in Arkansas, which is individuals age 16 and older.

University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Mobile COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

9 a.m. to 3 p.m., April 10 at Saint Mark Baptist Church, 5722 W. 12th St. in Little Rock.

The clinic is available to pre-registered patients only . No onsite registration will be allowed. There is no out-of-pocket cost to the patient. UAMS will administer the vaccinations.

To pre-register online, go to: vaccinesignup.uams.edu/mobileclinic.

Mass Vaccination Clinic Set for April 10 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock

8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Simmons Bank Arena, Street Level Box Office Entrance, 1 Simmons Bank Arena Drive, North Little Rock.

Walmart Hosts Drive Thru COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics in Little Rock

Walmart Supercenter located at 2700 S Shackleford Rd. for the following dates and times:

April 10 (8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.)

April 11 (9 a.m. – 3 p.m.)

April 17 (8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.)

Walmart pharmacists will be on-site to administer the J&J vaccine, which only requires one shot. The clinic is open to the community.

Appointments are required and eligible patients can make their appointment by calling 833.886.0023 and PRESS OPTION 4.

Saline County Community Partners Host COVID-19 Information Session and Vaccination Clinics

Saturday, April 10 and Saturday, May 1 to administer the Pfizer vaccine.

These clinics will be from 10 a.m. to noon at Smith-Caldwell Pharmacy and West Side Pharmacy in Benton.

A parent or guardian must come to the vaccine appointment with patients under 18.