Michigan cannabis companies giving free, pre-rolled joint if you receive COVID-19 vaccine

The Greenhouse of Walled Lake is teaming up with UBaked Cannabis Company to offer free joints to people who have received a COVID-19 vaccine and can prove it.

MICHIGAN, USA — Two cannabis companies in Michigan, the Greenhouse of Walled Lake and UBaked Cannabis Company, are teaming up to offer individuals who have received the COVID-19 vaccine free, pre-rolled joints, according to Click On Detroit.

Those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine and are interested in the "pots for shots" must provide proof they've received the vaccine. The COVID-19 vaccination promotion for the free joints runs from Jan. 22 through Feb. 28.

"Our goal is to raise awareness of the importance of getting the COVID-19 Vaccination as we as a community battle this horrible pandemic," said Jerry Millen, Founder and owner of Greenhouse of Walled Lake. "‘POT FOR SHOTS’ is our way of showing our commitment in assisting helping the community get back to normalcy. We support the safe and responsible use of Cannabis and hope this is the beginning of the end of this insidious pandemic."

The Greenhouse of Walled Lake is located at 103 East Walled Lake Drive in Walled Lake, Michigan. It is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

