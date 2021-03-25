Researchers believe the viral load, when contracting Covid after you're vaccinated, is lower, which makes you less likely to transmit it to others.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Some say they are experiencing COVID fatigue and want nothing to do with masking up once they are fully vaccinated.

But, as a Middletown wife and mother of two young daughters learned, you could be in for a surprise.

Middletown's Gillian Plummer, an avid ultra-marathoner, doesn't get slowed by much. At least not until this week.

"I had just a very stuffy felt like sinus infection and then I developed a slight cough and then today I developed no taste or no smell," Plummer said.

Yes. She's got Covid.

"My two daughters - one is three and one is seven - tested positive a few days ago with Covid," she said. "They contracted it from school."

But Gillian received her second dose of a COVID vaccine over a month ago, on February 20.

"So, Monday morning I got tested," the 34-year-old said. "I got the rapid and it was positive. I’m iffy about rapid. So, I got a PCR molecular test and that then was positive as well."

"The number of cases you’re going to have is dependent on how good the vaccine is and it’s also dependent on how the virus is circulating," said Dr. Manisha Juthani, a Yale Medicine infectious diseases doctor, who reminds people to keep in mind what 95% efficacy in a vaccine means.

"It means there are people who are vaccinated who get Covid," Dr. Juthani said. "That is roughly 1 in 20 people, who were vaccinated in the trials, who still got COVID."

Dr. Juthani says most folks, who are vaccinated and still contract Covid, will experience mild symptoms, like Gillian Plummer.

"If we are preventing the things that we worry about most, hospitalizations and deaths, then the vaccines have done their job," Dr. Juthani said.

"Everyone just because you have the vaccine doesn’t mean that you should be going out without a mask on or thinking you’re invincible," Plummer pleaded.

Dr. Juthani adds that researchers believe the viral load, when contracting Covid after you're vaccinated, is lower, which makes you less likely to transmit it to others.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.