ARKANSAS, USA — Gov. Hutchinson announced a two-day Arkansas Surge Campaign on Thursday during his daily COVID-19 press briefing, focusing on the state's need to increase testing.

The messaging of the campaign is this: if you have symptoms, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, "Don’t Wait, Get Tested.” The goal is to increase from 1,000 to 1,500 tests over the next two days.

However, there has been a lot of confusion surrounding the facts on actually where to get tested for COVID-19.

Arkansas Department of Health's website has a map of the state with all of the testing locations marked.

It's important to note that the health department asks that if you are experiencing any of the virus's symptoms, to call ahead to your health care provider.

If you or someone you live with is at a higher risk for serious illness (older adults or having been diagnosed with underlying chronic medical conditions) contacting your healthcare provider early when symptoms are mild is encouraged.

Click here for more information on testing and scroll down for a map of testing sites in the state.

