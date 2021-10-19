Gov. Hutchinson to provide Arkansas's weekly COVID-19 update

Arkansas's COVID case report continues to bring better news, according to Gov. Hutchinson.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas's COVID-19 case report continues to bring better news, according to Gov. Hutchinson.

"Let’s work this week to increase first doses of the vaccine," the governor said. "I’m hopeful we can continue the trends we’ve seen over the past month."

On Monday, Arkansas reported 142 new positive COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths and 460 current hospitalizations.