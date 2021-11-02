x
Arkansas reports 641 new COVID cases, 28 deaths

Gov Hutchinson to provide a COVID-19 update as the state's case report continues to show the steady decline.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas's COVID-19 case report continues to show the steady decline, the governor say Monday.

"Vaccine numbers are higher than last week, and I’m hopeful we’ll continue to see more Arkansans get first doses and booster doses this week."

On Tuesday, Arkansas reported 641 new positive COVID-19 cases, 28 new deaths, and 325 current hospitalizations. Over 1.4 million people have been fully vaccinated in the state. A total of 8,412 Arkansans have died due to the virus. 

