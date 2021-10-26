x
Arkansas reports 502 new COVID cases, 14 deaths

Gov. Hutchinson said active cases have dropped by more than 1,000 since this time last week and new cases reported slowed down significantly.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Tuesday, Oct. 26, Arkansas reported 502 new positive COVID-19 cases, 14 new deaths, and 380 current hospitalizations. 

Over 1.38 million people have been fully vaccinated in the state. A total of 8,306 Arkansans have died due to the virus.

On Monday, active cases dropped by more than 1,000 since this time last week, and new cases reported slowed down significantly, the governor said. 

"It will be important to monitor the incoming numbers after a busy weekend in Little Rock," Gov. Hutchinson said. "Booster shots are expanding, but we also need to increase the first dose."

