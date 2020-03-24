LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In a press conference Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Hutchinson said he would like for the general assembly to begin a special session on Thursday in order to discuss budget adjustments.

"This is important to make sure that we can continue to meet the essential needs of the state government during this emergency health crisis that we have," Hutchinson said.

He said this is an urgent action to make the budget adjustments that are needed and that he will not issue a proclamation until he gets a consensus from the legislature.

He does not expect a prolonged session, but a quick meeting to solve the challenge Arkansas faces budget-wise for the future of this public emergency.

In his press conference the previous day, Hutchinson said he expected $160 million loss in revenue due to the recent layoffs and other economic factors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He said due to the delayed deadline of filing for individual taxpayers, the official forecast has been revised downward to $353 million.

Key facts to know:

218 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

1,165 total tests

947 negative test results

2 reported deaths

All public schools are closed until April 17

