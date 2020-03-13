LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Friday that there are three new presumptive positive COVID-19 cases in the state. COVID-19 is the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

On Thursday, Hutchinson announced that there were a total of six presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in the state. With the new cases, there are now a total of nine presumptive positive cases in Arkansas.

Currently, 22 people are under investigation and 165 recent travelers are being monitored by ADH with daily check-in and guidance.

He said of the three cases, two were from out-of-state travel and the other's origin is unknown at this time. Two of the new cases are at home, while one is hospitalized.

The governor recommended that no gatherings of more than 250 people in Jefferson, Pulaski, Grant and Saline counties.

During the press conference, Hutchinson said the Arkansas Department of Health has limited testing right now.

"Do not worry about the cost of a COVID-19 test," Hutchinson said during the press conference.

Officials stressed that if you believe you have coronavirus or COVID-19 that you should not go to the ER, but instead call your doctor or hospital for guidance.

Before Hutchinson's press conference, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. confirmed the city's first community transmission case of COVID-19.

UAMS Chancellor Dr. Cam Patterson that case was one where the person was infected without contact with someone known to be infected with COVID-19. Patterson said this means there are people in the community who are infected that health officials don't know about.

We will continue to update this article with new information as it becomes available.

