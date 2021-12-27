Arkansas reports 63 omicron cases out of 981 new COVID cases

According to Gov. Hutchinson, 981 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths were reported on Monday. 63 of those cases were identified as omicron.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to Gov. Hutchinson, Arkansas reported 981 new COVID-19 cases throughout the state and 15 deaths from the virus on Monday.

It was also announced that 63 of those new COVID-19 cases were identified as being the omicron variant, which health officials say is rapidly spreading in the state.

The first omicron case was reported on Friday, Dec. 17, and the second on Wednesday, Dec. 22.

According to health officials in the state, 15% of eligible Arkansans have received the booster shot and urges those to schedule their appointment in an effort to curb the surge brought on by the omicron variant.

Key facts to know:

Total cases: 551,394 (+981)

Active cases: 10,090 (+148)

Total deaths: 9,081 (+15)

Hospitalized: 519 (+37)

On ventilators: 107 (-11)

Fully vaccinated: 1,498,793 (+351)

A total of 9,081 people have died in Arkansas due to the virus and nearly 1.5 million have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

"We continue to monitor increasing hospitalizations across the state. Over 87% of COVID hospitalizations are unvaccinated, which shows the effectiveness of the vaccine at preventing serious illness. Get your vaccine this week as cases and hospitalizations continue to increase," Gov. Hutchinson tweeted.