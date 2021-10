Gov. Hutchinson said the state of Arkansas seems to be at a plateau with new cases, as in steady but not declining.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Tuesday, Oct. 12, Gov. Hutchinson said the state of Arkansas seems to be at a plateau with new cases, as in steady but not declining.

"I am hopeful this will improve," the governor said. "Also, our vaccination rate is slowing, and I trust that will improve as well."

Arkansas reported 733 new positive COVID-19 cases and 15 new deaths on Tuesday. Over 1.36 million people have been fully vaccinated in the state. A total of 8,147 Arkansans have died due to the virus.