LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Asa Hutchinson will provide the latest update on the coronavirus pandemic in Arkansas Tuesday.

The press conference will be held at 10:30 a.m.

Key facts to know:

22 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

41 people are under investigation

310 recent travelers are being monitored by ADH with daily check-in and guidance

All public schools are closed until after Spring Break

Tuesday, March 17:

11:05:

The Little Rock Police Department will restrict access to any of its building and anyone visiting has to complete a screening before entering.

10:55 a.m.:

Secretary of Education Johnny Key said the state is working with superintendents across the state on the process when schools re-open on March 30.

The state will look at re-entry, what districts need to be ready, and how to deal with medically sensitive students and staff members.

10:45 a.m.:

Hutchinson directed all three casinos in Arkansas to cease operations for the next two weeks as a way to stop the spread of coronavirus in the state.

"We have to adjust to this new normal of activity which is reduced events [and] commerce to a certain extent," he said.

Dr. Smith said that COVID-19 is "an invisible storm" and that we are at "the beginning of this storm."

10:30 a.m.:

Gov. Hutchinson said the state is working on steps to ease hardship when it comes to unemployment and insurance.

When someone is laid off, he wants to make sure they get unemployment and have cash available. Hutchinson said he will allow people to apply for unemployment online.

You can apply by clicking here.

9:45 a.m.:

The Arkansas Department of Health is reporting that 41 people are under investigation and 310 people being monitored. 197 people have tested negative in the state.

No new confirmed cases have been reported on Tuesday.

Monday, March 16:

Gov. Hutchinson and Dr. Nate Smith announced 6 new cases of COVID-19 in the state. Two cases are in Cleburne County and one is in Desha and another in Lincoln county.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. implemented a city-wide curfew that will begin Wednesday night. It will take place from midnight until 5 a.m.

Arkansas coronavirus hotlines:

For children (staffed by Arkansas Children's Hospital): 1-800-743-3616

For adults (staffed by UAMS): 1-800-632-4502

