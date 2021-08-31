Gov. Hutchinson provides weekly COVID-19 update as ventilator usage reaches new high

On Monday, active cases and hospitalizations declined, but the state's ventilator usage reached a new high.

"We have the capacity for the current number of COVID patients, and our hospitals continue to work to bring more ICU beds online," Gov. Hutchinson said.

The Arkansas Department of Health released a report showing nearly 8,000 total positive virus cases were reported in Arkansas public schools.

Statewide, the ADH also reported 882 new positive COVID-19 cases since Wednesday, including 33 new deaths from the virus.

