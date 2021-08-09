Arkansas reports 34 more COVID-19 deaths, over 2,100 new cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Wednesday, Sept. 9, the Arkansas Department of Health reported 2,181 new COVID-19 cases and 34 more deaths.
The amount of new COVID-19 cases is down by nearly 800 cases compare to this time last week.
Gov. Hutchinson said there are currently 23 ICU beds available statewide, including both COVID and general ICU beds. He also announced there will be 27 new ICU beds coming online in September, as the state of Arkansas tries to get a head of the curve if cases go up.
Key stats:
- Total cases: 467,496 (+2,181)
- Total deaths: 7,142 (+34)
- Currently hospitalized: 1,209 (-19)
- On ventilators: 320 (-1)
- Fully immunized: 1,258,009 (+4,772)