Gov. Hutchinson reflects on COVID-19 pandemic one year later

To mark one year of COVID-19, the health care heroes at Jefferson Regional Medical Hospital were honored and thanked for their service.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — It's hard to believe it's been a year since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

"One year ago today, we all came into work like it was any other day," Brian Thomas, CEO of Jefferson Regional Medical Center said. "Today is certainly a day of reflection, honor, and celebration of a year that will undoubtedly be etched in history with all of us.

To mark one year of COVID-19, the health care heroes at the hospital were honored and thanked for their service. Gov. Asa Hutchinson spoke to a socially distanced crowd, thanking them for what they've done.

"From day one to day 365, the progress we have made, to a large extent, is a result of the work you've done here at this hospital," he said.

In attendance was Arkansas' first COVID-19 patient, James Black. Black was treated at Jefferson Regional for nearly three months before transferring out.

"I would love to say thank you," he said when asked what he would say to his caretakers. "I probably wouldn't be here today, they did a great job."

It's hard to imagine we've been in a pandemic for a full year now. Many thought this would be something that would blow over by summertime. For the health care workers at Jefferson Regional, that summer never came.

"Sadly, not all patients are fortunate to achieve that happy ending," one nurse who spoke said.

They've put their lives at risk for the past year, and today was about remembering. The lives and time lost, and what they've endured.

"The possibility of contamination, these things were always front and center of our minds," Robin Penny, one of the health care workers who spoke, said. "Every moment of every day, our hearts were often as heavy as our physical load."

In honor of one year on, and all the lives lost this year, Mayor Shirley Washington of Pine Bluff announced a proclamation, in remembrance of the past 365 days.

"I proclaim that Thursday, March 11, 2020, shall be known as COVID-19 Day of Remembrance."