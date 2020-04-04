LITTLE ROCK, Ark — In a press conference on Saturday, April 4, Governor Hutchinson announced he signed a new executive order, prohibiting short-term stay of recreational out-of-state travelers.

The order applies to commercial lodging and short-term rentals, including hotels, motels, and vacation rentals.

The directive is for them to only permit occupancy to those deemed necessary -- health care workers, first responders, law enforcement, state and federal employees on official business, national guard members on active duty, airline crew members, patients of hospitals and their families, journalists, people unable to return to their home because of travel restrictions, etc.

"What is not permitted is recreational travelers from out-of-state," Hutchinson said.

The main goal of the order is to limit the amount of recreational travelers coming to Arkansas.

"That's been a challenge for us, as we have seen people leave New Orleans, or they go from another hot spot, they see the opportunity to come to Arkansas," Hutchinson said. "That's what we don't want to have happen and this is a measure to restrict that."

The governor said he believes this will have a significant effect.

Key facts to know:

743 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

9,822 total tests

9,079 negative test results

14 reported deaths

79 recoveries

All public schools are closed until April 17

