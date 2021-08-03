Gov. Hutchinson to make announcement regarding Arkansas's COVID-19 vaccine distribution

After the decline in virus testing following severe winter weather in Arkansas, COVID-19 numbers have begun to rise again.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Last week, Gov. Hutchinson also announced that the UK COVID-19 variant is confirmed in Arkansas. The governor and Dr. Romero both say, "this isn't a surprise."

The governor also expanded Phase 1B to include food manufacturing workers. This list includes an estimated 49,000 people.

Key facts to know:

255,726 confirmed cases

69,092 probable cases

2,863 active confirmed cases

1,104 active probable cases

4,308 confirmed deaths

1,011 probable deaths

335 hospitalizations

65 on ventilators

248,544 confirmed recoveries

66,973 probable recoveries

733,981 vaccine doses given

Gov. Hutchinson will make an announcement regarding Arkansas's COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

