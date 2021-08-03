Gov. Hutchinson to make announcement regarding Arkansas's COVID-19 vaccine distribution

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Last week, Gov. Hutchinson also announced that the UK COVID-19 variant is confirmed in Arkansas. The governor and Dr. Romero both say, "this isn't a surprise."
The governor also expanded Phase 1B to include food manufacturing workers. This list includes an estimated 49,000 people.
Key facts to know:
- 255,726 confirmed cases
- 69,092 probable cases
- 2,863 active confirmed cases
- 1,104 active probable cases
- 4,308 confirmed deaths
- 1,011 probable deaths
- 335 hospitalizations
- 65 on ventilators
- 248,544 confirmed recoveries
- 66,973 probable recoveries
- 733,981 vaccine doses given
Gov. Hutchinson will make an announcement regarding Arkansas's COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
WATCH LIVE HERE:
We will update this article daily with the latest COVID-19 numbers and vaccine data.