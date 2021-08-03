x
Coronavirus

Gov. Hutchinson to make announcement regarding Arkansas's COVID-19 vaccine distribution

After the decline in virus testing following severe winter weather in Arkansas, COVID-19 numbers have begun to rise again.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Last week, Gov. Hutchinson also announced that the UK COVID-19 variant is confirmed in Arkansas. The governor and Dr. Romero both say, "this isn't a surprise."

The governor also expanded Phase 1B to include food manufacturing workers. This list includes an estimated 49,000 people.  

Key facts to know:

  • 255,726 confirmed cases
  • 69,092 probable cases
  • 2,863 active confirmed cases
  • 1,104 active probable cases
  • 4,308 confirmed deaths
  • 1,011 probable deaths
  • 335 hospitalizations 
  • 65 on ventilators
  • 248,544 confirmed recoveries 
  • 66,973 probable recoveries
  • 733,981 vaccine doses given

Gov. Hutchinson will make an announcement regarding Arkansas's COVID-19 vaccine distribution. 

WATCH LIVE HERE:

We will update this article daily with the latest COVID-19 numbers and vaccine data.