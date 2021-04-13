x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Little Rock's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Little Rock, Arkansas | THV11.com

Coronavirus

224 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths in Arkansas

A total of over 547,000 people have been fully vaccinated in the state of Arkansas.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Our number of active cases and hospitalizations declined on Monday, April 12.

"Vaccine numbers are increasing, Gov. Hutchinson said, "but we must do more. If you're 16+ then you're eligible. It's important that eligible high school students get a dose. Get your vaccine as soon as you can."

Arkansas also saw the second straight day with no new deaths this weekend.

Key facts to know:

  • 260,696 confirmed cases
  • 71,750 probable cases
  • 1,107 active confirmed cases
  • 556 active probable cases
  • 4,516 confirmed deaths
  • 1,157 probable deaths
  • 148 hospitalizations
  • 19 on ventilators
  • 1,427,096 vaccine doses given   

WATCH LIVE HERE:

Tuesday, April 13

The Arkansas Department of Health is reporting 224 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with 8 new deaths.

The state's positivity rate has inched up according to Gov. Hutchinson. 

"We're following the CDCs recommendation for a "pause" on Johnson & Johnson vaccines," the governor said. "No one should slow down and not get vaccinated just because of this 'pause.'"

Related Articles