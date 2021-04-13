224 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths in Arkansas

A total of over 547,000 people have been fully vaccinated in the state of Arkansas.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Our number of active cases and hospitalizations declined on Monday, April 12.

"Vaccine numbers are increasing, Gov. Hutchinson said, "but we must do more. If you're 16+ then you're eligible. It's important that eligible high school students get a dose. Get your vaccine as soon as you can."

Arkansas also saw the second straight day with no new deaths this weekend.

Key facts to know:

260,696 confirmed cases

71,750 probable cases

1,107 active confirmed cases

556 active probable cases

4,516 confirmed deaths

1,157 probable deaths

148 hospitalizations

19 on ventilators

1,427,096 vaccine doses given

Tuesday, April 13

The Arkansas Department of Health is reporting 224 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with 8 new deaths.

The state's positivity rate has inched up according to Gov. Hutchinson.