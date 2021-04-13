224 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Our number of active cases and hospitalizations declined on Monday, April 12.
"Vaccine numbers are increasing, Gov. Hutchinson said, "but we must do more. If you're 16+ then you're eligible. It's important that eligible high school students get a dose. Get your vaccine as soon as you can."
Arkansas also saw the second straight day with no new deaths this weekend.
Key facts to know:
- 260,696 confirmed cases
- 71,750 probable cases
- 1,107 active confirmed cases
- 556 active probable cases
- 4,516 confirmed deaths
- 1,157 probable deaths
- 148 hospitalizations
- 19 on ventilators
- 1,427,096 vaccine doses given
Tuesday, April 13
The Arkansas Department of Health is reporting 224 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with 8 new deaths.
The state's positivity rate has inched up according to Gov. Hutchinson.
"We're following the CDCs recommendation for a "pause" on Johnson & Johnson vaccines," the governor said. "No one should slow down and not get vaccinated just because of this 'pause.'"