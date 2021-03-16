Gov. Hutchinson expands eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine to everyone in Phase 1C

On Thursday, March 11, the state of Arkansas hit the one-year mark of the first COVID-19 case found.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Last week, March 11 marked one-year of the first COVID-19 case found in Arkansas. James Black, the first confirmed positive COVID-19 case in Arkansas, shared his astonishing survival story one year later.

On Monday, March 16, Arkansas reported the lowest new COVID-19 cases since early June with 117 new cases.

"We are making great progress in decreasing our new case numbers, but we must continue to get vaccinated," Gov. Hutchinson said of Monday's low numbers. "The best thing each of us can do is get the vaccine when it's our turn.”

Key facts to know:

257,449 confirmed cases

70,007 probable cases

2,084 active confirmed cases

827 active probable cases

4,387 confirmed deaths

1,106 probable deaths

257 hospitalizations

58 on ventilators

251,003 confirmed recoveries

68,064 probable recoveries

863,880 vaccine doses given

Tuesday, March 16

Gov. Hutchinson said 10 percent of Arkansas's population has been fully vaccinated.

Effective today, Gov. Hutchinson is expanding eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to everyone in Phase 1C. The governor said there are nearly 1 million Arkansans in this category.

There are 55% of Arkansans 65 years of age and older that have been partially vaccinated against COVID-19, and 27% have been fully vaccinated, according to Gov. Hutchinson.