Nearly 480,000 people have been fully vaccinated in Arkansas

A total of over 477,000 people have been fully vaccinated in the state of Arkansas.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Last week, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced on March 30, he would be lifting the statewide mask mandate effective immediately.

Hutchinson also announced effective immediately, Arkansans age 16 and up are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Arkansas will receive around 25,000 additional doses of the vaccine this week.

Key facts to know:

259,929 confirmed cases

71,332 probable cases

1,097 active confirmed cases

505 active probable cases

4,505 confirmed deaths

1,148 probable deaths

152 hospitalizations

26 on ventilators

1,276,675 vaccine doses given

WATCH LIVE HERE:

Tuesday, April 6

Arkansas is reporting 163 new positive COVID-19 cases, along with 5 new deaths and 152 people in the hospital with the virus. A total of 477,857 people have been fully vaccinated in the state.