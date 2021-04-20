Nearly 640,000 people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Arkansas

A total of over 637,821 people have been fully vaccinated in the state of Arkansas.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Monday, April 19, Arkansas saw fewer new cases with more testing than last week. The increase in vaccine doses was larger this week than last Monday.

"Our combined efforts are keeping the numbers low, but we'll lose momentum if we don't increase our vaccination numbers," Gov. Hutchinson said.

The governor also said Arkansas is on target to reach the state's 1 millionth shot next week.

Key facts to know:

261,604 confirmed cases

72,105 probable cases

1,280 active confirmed cases

524 active probable cases

4,530 confirmed deaths

1,176 probable deaths

177 hospitalizations

24 on ventilators

1,558,345 vaccine doses given